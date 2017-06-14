Trending Now
1 in 3 Employees Don’t Use VPN to Connect to Company Network While Working from Home: CISO MAG Survey
Advancing Your Cybersecurity Program Past the Crisis
COVID-19 forced enterprises to transition to a distributed, remote workforce almost overnight. As employees brought their offices home, cybersecurity teams had to suddenly adjust...
Experts Predict High Demand for Cybersecurity in India Post COVID-19
With organizations working remotely, cybersecurity works as a core technology to keep companies secure. The Indian cybersecurity market will witness an increase in the...
Indian Professionals to Set Up Intensive Cybersecurity Training Programs: JA Chowdary
Covid-19 has pushed everyone to go digital, but they need to adapt and learn to use digital assets securely, said JA Chowdary, IT Advisor,...